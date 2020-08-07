Butler University’s fall football season canceled due to COVID-19 pandemic

INDIANAPOLIS– The Pioneer Football League (PFL), which includes Butler University, announced Friday it will not hold any games this fall due to COVID-19 concerns.

“The PFL membership is spread from coast-to-coast and throughout the Midwest which poses challenges related to team travel, as well as difficulties meeting applicable state, local and institutional health requirements and COVID-19 mitigation strategies,” the league said in a release.

Butler University told FOX59 it’s not clear at this time whether football games might be played in the spring. PFL said it is “committed to exploring meaningful opportunities and experiences for football student-athletes this academic year, if this can be done reasonably and safely.”

Butler University President and PFL Chair James Danko issued this statement:

“The Presidents and Athletic Directors of our respective universities made this very difficult decision after extensive deliberations and consideration of many factors. We recognize that our student-athletes will be disappointed, but our highest priority is the health and safety of all those involved in our athletic programs. Ultimately, the risks of proceeding are simply too high especially to ensure the safety of our students.”