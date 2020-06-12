Cardinal Ritter twins on track to serve in military

INDIANAPOLIS – Cardinal Ritter High School has a set of twins committed to run for Division I programs and serve in the U.S. Military.

Mariah and Mary Anna Wehrle are fraternal twins born one minute apart. Mary Anna was born first.

The 2020 Cardinal Ritter graduates have many similarities, but take pride in individual identities they have built.

“I like to say that if we weren’t twins, we probably wouldn’t be friends,” Mariah said with a smile. “That’s what is so different about us. But, I couldn’t be more happy with her as my twin. We are so lucky.”

Mariah and Mary Anna were named Indianapolis’ female co-athletes of the year by The Indianapolis Star with strong running resumes.

Mary Anna is committed to run track and cross country at West Point, where she hopes to be a team captain by her senior year and commission as an intelligence officer.

She competed in the IHSAA cross country state finals individually all four years, and competed in the IHSAA track and field state finals individually her sophomore and junior seasons.

“I want to be an officer in the Navy just like my grandfather was an officer in the Air Force,” Mary Anna said.

Mariah will run at Indiana University, where she will study to become a doctor before enlisting in the Navy.

“I really want to be a doctor in the Marines. I’m going to go through the Navy to do that,” Mariah said. “I’m hoping to be a trauma surgeon in the Middle East one day. That’s the dream.”

Mariah also competed individually in the IHSAA cross country and track and field state finals.

An accomplishment the Wehrle duo is most proud of is guiding Cardinal Ritter Cross Country to a 13th place finish last fall.

“Nobody expected our team of less than ten girls to beat some 5A, 6A schools for that sixth spot to go to the state meet,” Mary Anna said.

As both hope to resemble All-Americans on and off the track, they will miss each other when they go their own ways.

“It’s definitely going to be hard. But, I’m excited to see where she goes because I think her college running career is going to take off,” Mary Anna said of Mariah.