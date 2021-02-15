Carmel Girls Swim wins 35th straight state title

CARMEL – Carmel Girls Swim & Dive’s 35th straight state title extends a national record for most consecutive state championships won across any high school in the country.

The Greyhounds also extended their greatness Saturday, winning by their largest margin ever.

“I think it’s this constant pursuit of trying to get better and chasing excellence,” said Head Coach Chris Plumb. “That doesn’t begin or end on a day. While this meet is exciting, and thirty-five is unique and special, at the same time they have bigger goals too.”

The program has won state every year since 1986. Plumb has invited more competition since he took over in 2006.

“I’ve always tried to encourage other teams, other people, just to keep getting better,” Plumb said. “If there’s better competition in our sport, everyone is going to be better.”

Depite how the Hounds keep making history, no swimmer out of Carmel High School has ever competed in the Olympics. Plumb thinks that could change this year with the 2021 Olympics scheduled to take place in Tokyo.

“They’ve had these dreams and visions for a while now,” he said. “They got put on hold for a year. I am so excited to watch them compete for their colleges and for Carmel.”