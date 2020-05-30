Center Grove’s Bryce Eblin prepares for career at Alabama, eyes MLB Draft

INDIANAPOLIS – Center Grove High School’s Bryce Eblin is one of the best high school baseball players in the state.

During his sophomore and junior seasons with the Trojans, Eblin totaled 73 hits, 54 RBIs, and 77 runs over 54 games.

The shortstop did not get the chance to shine his senior season due to the coronavirus pandemic, but bigger things are ahead for the University of Alabama Baseball commit.

Eblin has spent most days training at Extra Innings on the south side of Indianapolis, preparing to compete in a talented Southeastern Conference.

Seven of 12 SEC baseball teams ranked in the NCAA’s “Top 25” poll in March, which included top-ranked Florida, No. 3 Georgia, No. 6 Vanderbilt, and No. 8 Ole Miss.

“It was always a dream come true to play in the SEC. Heading into there, you have a lot of good competition. A lot of good pitchers,” Eblin said. “Hopefully, I can find a spot as a freshman and get my work going.”

Eblin was recruited by several top programs in and out of the SEC. He told FOX59 he drew interest across the Big Ten Conference, and from Mississippi State, Clemson, Arizona, Georgia Tech, and Louisville.

Eblin also has a chance to play professionally in the near future. The Red Sox, White Sox, Rangers, Giants, and Royals have paid him home visits before.

However, his chances of getting called in this year’s MLB draft are slimmer. The league condensed the number of rounds from 40 to five to cut costs, a decision influenced by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“There is a possibility of me getting drafted still,” Eblin said. “If the draft doesn’t work out, just go ball out in the SEC.”

Should Eblin get drafted, it will not an easy decision for the 18-year-old to make.

“It’d be very, very tough. Alabama is awesome and obviously going pro would be pretty, pretty cool,” he said. “So, it would definitely take some time for me to think about that.”

The 2020 MLB Draft is June 10-11.