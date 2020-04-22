Chappell: Taking a look at Colts’ areas of need heading into NFL Draft

TAMPA, FLORIDA – DECEMBER 08: Head coach Frank Reich of the Indianapolis Colts runs on the the field prior to a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on December 08, 2019 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Prepare yourself for three words that will dominate analysis of so many decisions in this week’s NFL Draft.

Best player available.

Every team has a need, some more than others. But the key to lowering the inherent risk involved with projecting how a certain player fits into your roster and future plans is taking, wait for it, the best player available.

Ideally, that best player fits a glaring need. There’s no better feeling inside Team A’s draft room than when the graph line charting the best player on the board merges with a positional need when Team A is on the clock.

But it’s imperative to resist the urge to ignore the months of extensive evaluation of a player – maybe you’ve graded him as a late-second or early-third-round prospect – and force him into the top of round 2 simply because he addresses deficiency.

Chris Ballard recalled his decision in 2018 to use the 6th overall pick on Notre Dame All-American guard Quenton Nelson.

“Everybody said you can’t take a guard at 6,’’ he said. “I heard it in a lot of different spots.’’

The decision was contrary to draft history. The last time the Colts selected a guard in round 1? Ron Solt in 1984. The last time a true guard was selected with a top-6 pick? Jim Dombrowki by the New Orleans Saints in 1986.

“But you take the best player, man,’’ Ballard said. “You take the best player. Quenton Nelson was the best freaking player at that point in the draft. I’m not sure if he wasn’t the best player in the entire draft. That to me solidified it and said, ‘I don’t care what position he’s at. Take the best player.’

“I think we know the impact that kid has had.’’

That in mind, here’s a look at what we consider to be the Colts’ top areas of need heading into the draft. Round 1 is Thursday followed by rounds 2-3 Friday and rounds 4-7 Saturday. Included is the makeup of the roster at each spot.

QUARTERBACK

Starter: Philip Rivers.

Backup: Jacoby Brissett.

Comment: We’ve fluctuated on this one. The fact Ballard traded away the 13th overall pick to acquire defensive tackle DeForest Buckner from the 49ers tells us he wasn’t enamored with what likely would have been available at that spot, and wasn’t willing to part with whatever it would have taken to move up a few spots to get the best QB not named Joe Burrow and Tua Tagovailoa.

Rivers is the short-term fix. He’s working with a one-year deal, but we won’t be surprised if he’s back for 2021 if this season goes as planned. Who is the QB of the future? Maybe it’s Jordan Love, if he falls into round 2 or is available at the bottom of round 1 and Ballard moves up to get him. Maybe it’s Jacob Eason, Jalen Hurts or Jake Fromm.

Maybe Ballard doesn’t like any of them and looks for his QB of the future next year.

“You can’t force the quarterback position, especially in the draft,’’ he said. “I think history has shown that.’’

WIDE RECEIVER

Starters: T.Y. Hilton, Parris Campbell

Top backups: Zach Pascal, Marcus Johnson, Reece Fountain.

Comment: Yes, we obsess over the need to add a wideout early in the draft; if not with the 34th overall pick, then certainly with the 44th selection. We fully expect Hilton to return to form this season after missing a career-high six games last year, but let’s not forget he turns 31 in November and is heading into the final year of his contract. Campbell remains an unknown after an injury-plagued rookie season and Pascal seems best suited for third or fourth on the depth chart. We like the re-signing of Johnson, who represents a deep threat.

This year’s draft is deep in top-end wideouts, which allows the Colts to fill a need with, that’s right, the best player available. Maybe that’s Clemson’s Tee Higgins. Or Baylor’s Denzel Mims. Or USC’s Michael Pittman Jr. Or Colorado’s Laviska Shenault Jr. Or Arizona State’s Brandon Aiyuk.

OFFENSIVE LINE

Starters: LT Anthony Castonzo, LG Quenton Nelson, C Ryan Kelly, RG Mark Glowinski, RT Braden Smith.

Top backups: Le’Raven Clark, Jake Eldrenkamp.

Comment: As much as we obsess over wideouts, Ballard obsesses over stocking his o-line and d-line. The trade for Buckner and free-agent signing of defensive tackle Sheldon Day addressed the defense. The offensive line is an issue on two fronts. First, depth is an issue following the free-agent departures of Joe Haeg and Josh Andrews. Second, Castonzo turns 32 in August, is entering his 10th season and is back with a two-year contract. At some point, he longer will be stationed at the left end of the line.

When is it time to start preparing for life after Castonzo?

“That’s a position I think you always need to look at,’’ Ballard said during the NFL Scouting Combine in February. “From a development standpoint because of the speed of the game, the changes in technique on the o-line, I think it’s better to anticipate that a year or two earlier and start to get some guys in the pipeline. We definitely have to keep our eye on that.’’

TIGHT END

Starters: Jack Doyle, Mo Alie-Cox

Backups: Matt Lengel, Xavier Grimble, Billy Brown, Ian Bunting.

Comment: If the Colts had to line up and play Sunday, no area would be more concerning. We’re a Jack Doyle fan. Always have been. But while he’s one of the NFL’s better all-around players at his position, he’ll never be a down-field threat. Alie-Cox was a non-factor last year after flashing in 2018.

After that? Not much. Grimble has 23 career catches and Lengel five. Good luck running a viable two-tight end alignment with this group.

The problem confronting the Colts is this apparently isn’t a great draft to find a tight end ready to step in and play a heavy role as a rookie. It’s a group that seemly involves more second- and third-round prospects. The top options are Notre Dame’s Cole Kmet, Purdue’s Brycen Hopkins, Florida Atlantic’s Harrison Bryant, Missouri’s Albert Okwuegbunam, Dayton’s Adam Trautman and Washington’s Hunter Bryant.

Here’s something to think about. Might the Colts look at Notre Dame wideout Chase Claypool and see a hybrid tight end? He’s 6-4, 238 pounds and ran a 4.42 40 at the Combine.

EDGE RUSHER

Starters: Justin Houston, Kemoko Turay.

Backups: Ben Banogu, Al-Quadin Muhammad.

Comment: Did we mention Ballard obsesses over the d-line? He also values edge rushers. The Colts have a proven one in Justin Houston, and a potential one in Kemoko Turay. Even though Houston is coming off an 11-sack season, he’s 31 and will be a free agent at the end of the year. Turay, meanwhile, isn’t a sure thing and suffered a season-ending ankle injury at Kansas City in ’19.

If an intriguing pass rusher is on the board at 34, we won’t be surprised if Ballard takes him. Maybe that’s Iowa’s A.J. Epenesa, Penn State’s Yetur Gross-Matos, Alabama’s Terrell Lewis or Notre Dame’s Julian Okwara.

