Chase Briscoe wins Pennzoil 150 at IMS

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – JULY 04: Chase Briscoe, driver of the #98 Highpoint.com Ford, stands on the grid during the NASCAR Xfinity Series Pennzoil 150 at the Brickyard at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on July 04, 2020 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS – Mitchell, Indiana native Chase Briscoe records his fifth Xfinity Series victory of 2020, winning the Pennzoil 150 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in dramatic fashion.

Briscoe was in the running for the majority of the race. He emerged as a front-runner with seven laps remaining, forcing his way up front to the finish.

The Pennzoil 150 is one of three races at Indianapolis Motor Speedway this weekend. The NASCAR Cup Series’ Brickyard 400 is scheduled to run Sunday at 4 p.m.

This story will be updated.