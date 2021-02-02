Strong 1st half leads Clemson to 63-50 win over UNC

GREENSBORO, NORTH CAROLINA – MARCH 11: Aamir Simms #25 of the Clemson Tigers reacts following a play against the Miami Hurricanes during their game in the second round of the 2020 Men’s ACC Basketball Tournament at Greensboro Coliseum on March 11, 2020 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

CLEMSON, S.C. (WNCN) – Clemson rode a 12-point halftime lead to a 63-50 win over North Carolina Tuesday night, ending the Tar Heels’ three-game win streak.

The Tigers were effective from 3-point range as they built their first-half advantage. Aamir Simms hit one from long range to give Clemson a double-digit lead 8:21 into the game. He assisted on 3s from Chase Hunter and Nick Honor that then helped Clemson to a 24-9 lead with less than 8 minutes left before halftime.

Caleb Love and Kerwin Walton hit a pair of 3s for UNC to cut the deficit back down to nine. Again through Simms’ playmaking, Clemson was able to double up the Tar Heels, 32-16, as Clay Trapp followed a triple with a dunk.

UNC was able to get as close as four in the second half.

Hunter Tyson led Clemson with 16 points. Trapp had 14 points and nine rebounds. Simms had 10 points to go with six assists and six rebounds.

Day’Ron Sharpe (16) was UNC’s only player to score in double figures.

The Tar Heels had 17 turnovers in the loss. They will make the short trip to Duke on Saturday. The Blue Devils are also coming off a loss.

Clemson hosts Syracuse on Saturday.