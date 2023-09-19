Could you feel what Chris Stapleton and Snoop Dogg were calling in the air Monday night?

According to NFL fans who reacted to the new Monday Night Football opening anthem on social media, we all can say Monday nights just got a little more exciting.

The new music opening package was featured to open the night with a cover of Phil Collins’ “In the Air Tonight,” performed by the two Grammy Award winners and drummer Cindy Blackman Santana, with play-by-play announcer Joe Buck’s voice reacting to plays in some past highlights.

Stapleton carries the song’s chorus during the video while Snoop Dogg adds a taste with football-focused rap verses among Santana’s drum solo to ring in the game night.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 02: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Snoop Dogg performs onstage during Recording Academy Honors Presented by the Black Music Collective at Hollywood Palladium on February 02, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

The intro debuted before the Saints vs. Panthers game and the Browns vs. Steelers matchup. ESPN said it will continue throughout all “Monday Night Football” games for the remainder of the season, including ESPN’s Week 18 Saturday doubleheader, Super Wild Card weekend, and its first divisional playoff game.

The video package runs 100 seconds before cutting to the overhead view of the city and stadium where the game will be played.

According to ESPN, the Creative Content Unit produced the open with the musical trio and Grammy-award-winning record producer Dave Cobb.

If you missed the incredible opening package, you can get a watch here before next week’s doubleheader action.