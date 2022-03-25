BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – The Indiana Hoosiers’ roster will look considerably different for Mike Woodson’s second season in Bloomington.

Three players have entered the NCAA’s transfer portal: Rob Phinisee, Khristian Lander and Michael Durr. A fourth, fifth-year guard Parker Stewart, announced his intention to leave IU. He could either seek professional opportunities or use a sixth year of eligibility to play elsewhere.

Indiana guard Rob Phinisee brings the ball up court against Minnesota in an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, in Minneapolis. Indiana won 84-79. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

Phinisee, the latest of the players to make his intentions known, posted a message on his Twitter account Friday morning thanking fans for their support through the “ups and downs” of the past four years.

He’ll be best remembered for some clutch shots during his IU career, including a buzzer-beater against Butler in the Crossroads Classic during his freshman season and a late game-winner in the Hoosiers’ upset of Purdue this season.

Phinisee, a star at McCutcheon, came to IU with high hopes, but injuries and the emergence of transfer point guard Xavier Johnson limited his playing time this season.

Indiana center Michael Durr (2) shoots a free throw during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Purdue, Saturday, March 5, 2022, in West Lafayette, Ind. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)

Durr, a backup center, played in 30 of 35 games for the Hoosiers. The 7-footer transferred to IU from South Florida last spring.

He averaged 7.1 minutes per game this season.

BLOOMINGTON, INDIANA – FEBRUARY 07: Khristian Lander #4 of the Indiana Hoosiers against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Assembly Hall on February 07, 2021 in Bloomington, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Lander, another highly touted player, starred at Evansville Reitz. But he didn’t find much playing time and struggled from the field. After Archie Miller’s last season, he entered the transfer portal before deciding to stay when Mike Woodson took the job.

He played in just 13 of IU’s games this season.

Indiana guard Parker Stewart (45) drives during the second half of a First Four game against Wyoming in the NCAA men’s college basketball tournament, Tuesday, March 15, 2022, in Dayton, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

Stewart started his NCAA career with Pitt before transferring to UT Martin to play for his father. He averaged more than 19 points per game there before relocating to IU following his father’s unexpected death.

Stewart decided to stay at IU after Miller’s departure. He was the team’s best three-point shooter at 39.3% on the year.

“Every stop was a blessing,” Stewart tweeted this week. “I’m forever grateful.”

IU is also awaiting decisions from Race Thompson, who has an extra year of eligibility, and star Trayce Jackson-Davis, who is weighing his future and could choose to go pro.

Woodson also revealed that he would not retain assistant coach Dane Fife for the upcoming season.