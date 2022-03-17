MILWAUKEE – If this Purdue team is feeling any pressure, it certainly isn’t showing it.

The Boilermakers hit the practice court at the home of the reigning NBA champion Bucks ahead of its NCAA Tournament opening game with Yale on Friday.

Losing to North Texas in the first round at Lucas Oil Stadium last March has this veteran-led group focused.

Head coach Matt Painter has used that game as a teaching tool.

“We’ve watched film on that game pretty much all summer,” said senior forward Trevion Williams. “That was kind of our drive and our motivation becoming the team that we are.”

“It’s one of those things you have to kind of keep in your mind, especially going into the tournament now,” senior guard Eric Hunter Jr. said. “Not in a toxic sense, but in a sense we don’t want the same thing to happen.”

Adding to the Boilermakers’ motivation? 1980. Every Purdue fan knows that year well. It’s the last time the Boilers reached the Final Four and getting there for the program and its head coach would be historic.

“I definitely want to do it for him,” sophomore guard Jaden Ivey said of his coach. “I definitely want to make a run for him, because he’s given so much to this team and this university.”

“We do it for our families. We do it for our moms. We do it for our dads. We do it for us. We do it for coach Painter” said sophomore center Zach Edey. “There’s a lot of whys on this team, but coach Painter is definitely a big one.”

The group has the talent to make a run for their beloved coach. The Boilers have size, speed, strength and scoring, but will all of that be enough to overcome their defensive deficiencies?

Painter knows March Madness is a different animal.

“This is the first team we had that started the season in the top ten and finished in the top ten,” Painter said. “You respect your opponent. You understand what March Madness is all about. You’re on a neutral court and you have to play the right way.

“You can’t get away from your strengths. You want to do your best and stay away from your weaknesses. I know that’s kind of coach talk, but it’s so true.”

Purdue is a 17-point favorite against the Ivy League champions. Tip-off is scheduled for 2:00 p.m.