INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Pierre Brooks and Posh Alexander each scored 13 points and Butler beat Georgetown 74-64 on Tuesday night in a Big East Conference opener for both teams.

Brooks also had six rebounds for the Bulldogs (10-2). Alexander added seven assists and five steals. Jahmyl Telfort finished 6 of 17 from the field to finish with 12 points. The Bulldogs prolonged their winning streak to seven games.

The Hoyas (7-5) were led by Dontrez Styles, who posted 19 points and six rebounds. Jayden Epps added 12 points for Georgetown. In addition, Supreme Cook finished with 10 points, seven rebounds and two steals.