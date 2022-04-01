INDIANAPOLIS – Butler University is searching for a new head basketball coach.

Butler Vice President/Director of Athletics Barry Collier announced Friday that the university has parted ways with LaVall Jordan following five seasons with the Bulldogs.

Butler went 14-19 during the 2021-2022 season, including a disappointing 6-14 record in the Big East that put them in a ninth-place tie.

Jordan had a pair of 20-win seasons at Butler (2017-2018 and 2019-2020) but finished with a winning conference record only once (10-8 in 2019-2020).

Overall, he guided the program to an 83-74 record. Butler was 40-54 in conference play during his tenure.

The Bulldogs made a single NCAA Tournament appearance under Jordan, although the team was widely expected to make the 2020 field before the NCAA canceled the tournament due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“After a thorough evaluation, I have come to the decision that a change in the leadership of our men’s basketball program is needed,” Collier said. “These decisions are never easy, but are incredibly more difficult when it impacts a high-character Bulldog who has represented our university so well for many years. I want to thank LaVall for his dedication to our program, and we wish him and his family all the best moving forward.”

Butler hired Jordan in 2017 as its 24th head coach, marking Jordan’s return to his alma mater. He played for the Butler Bulldogs from 1998 to 2001 and spent four years as an assistant coach for the program.

Collier said a national search for a new coach would begin immediately.