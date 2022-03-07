INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Big East Tournament is a fresh start for the Bulldogs, who finished 6-14 in conference play.

As the #9 seed, the pressure is minimal for Butler.

“No one expects us to win, so we have to take that and use it as fuel to our fire,” said graduate student and guard Aaron Thompson. “It’s anybody’s tournament, 0-0. We’re just going in with that kind of mindset.”

Butler will face #8 Xavier in the first round of postseason play at Madison Square Garden. It will be the third meeting of the Musketeers and the Bulldogs this season. The first two games were Xavier wins.

It is the second consecutive year of the Butler vs. Xavier first-round matchup. Just like last season, the Bulldogs lost both regular season games, were able to pull out an overtime win.

Head coach LaVall Jordan has been preparing his team for a repeat postseason win, especially since a win over the Musketeers would ruin their shot at a NCAA Tournament run.

“We have more information and we know a whole lot more about ourselves now and your opponent since you’ve already played them twice. You just have to go after them with everything you have,” said Jordan.

“We have to have better shot quality, decisions on defense, and being more disciplined. We can control those things.”

Tip off for the first-round contest of #8 Xavier and #9 Butler will be on Wednesday afternoon at 4:30pm in Madison Square Garden.