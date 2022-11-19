INDIANAPOLIS – Sophomores Jayden Taylor and Simas Lukosius each poured in 18 points, helping Butler to an 89-42 victory over The Citadel Saturday evening at Hinkle Fieldhouse.

The home Bulldogs (3-1) had the three-point shot falling, as they hit 17 of their 31 attempts (54.8 percent), including four makes each from Taylor, Lukosius, and Chuck Harris. Butler also manhandled the visiting Bulldogs (2-2) in the paint, racking up 42 rebounds to just 24 for The Citadel.

Next up for Butler is the Battle 4 Atlantis, and the Dawgs will open against No. 22 Tennessee Wednesday, November 23 at 7:30 p.m.