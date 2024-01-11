MILWAUKEE (AP) — Pierre Brooks and Landon Moore each scored 14 points, leading Butler to a surprising 69-62 victory over No. 11 Marquette on Wednesday night.

Jalen Thomas had 10 points and 14 rebounds for the Bulldogs (11-5, 2-3 Big East), who had lost three straight. Posh Alexander added 10 points, seven assists and five steals.

Kam Jones scored 20 to pace the scuffling Golden Eagles (11-5, 2-3), who have lost two in a row. Oso Ighodaro had 12 points and nine boards.

Tyler Kolek, the reigning Big East player of the year, managed only two points and eight assists on 1-for-13 shooting — including 0 of 7 from 3-point range.