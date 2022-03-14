INDIANAPOLIS — March Madness is finally here, and the excitement around Indianapolis is starting to build!

First and second round games will be played at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Purdue, IU, and Notre Dame are the three Indiana teams eyeing to win it all and we know many of you will be tuning in to cheer them on!

Whether your team made it in or not, Hoosiers can all agree it’s a special thing to watch Indianapolis play host to yet another big sporting event!

The Circle City has been host to a lot of great events in the last few months, including the Big Ten men’s and women’s basketball tournament, NFL Combine and the College Football Playoff National Championship.

This isn’t just good for sports fans but local businesses!

Restaurants and bars say the boost in business has been incredibly helpful as they continue to get back on their feet from the pandemic.

“March is going to be a great month to even get us started up for next April because we have a lot of events going on at the convention center,” said Kels Watson, owner of Sauce on the Side.



Last March, Indy hosted the entire NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament– that brought in more than $46 million.

The Big Ten Football Championship in December brought in $21 million.

The College Football Playoff National Championship in January brought the city $150 million.

March Madness is expected to bring a similar impact and local restaurants are excited about the boost!

Hoosiers have a chance to watch all the action!

The first round games at Gainbridge Fieldhouse are Thursday and the second round of games will be played on Saturday.