PHILADELPHIA – When studying Saint Peter’s on tape, Purdue head coach Matt Painter was reminded of something his mentor Gene Keady told him while he played under him years ago.

“My college coach always said good players can be in two places at one time,” he recalled. “I realized then I wasn’t a very good player.”

Unfortunately for Painter, the Peacocks are better than he was.

“They have a lot of people that can be in two places at one time,” Painter continued. “They’re active. They’re all over the place. It’s not about numbers. It’s about matchups.”

Saint Peter’s may have earned just a 15-seed in this year’s NCAA Tournament, but they’ve proven to match up well against their competition so far, with wins over 7-seed Murray State and 2-seed Kentucky.

“They’re a good team,” explained senior guard Eric Hunter. “Great group. Tough guys. They haven’t backed down to anyone yet. They play every game like it’s their last, so we’ll try to do the same.”

“They have lots of confidence in themselves,” continued sophomore guard Jaden Ivey. “Every team you play in the tournament, you respect. Just going into the game, you gotta be locked in and ready, and I believe we are.”

Is that belief well grounded in reality? We’ll likely know shortly after tip-off Friday in Philadelphia’s Wells Fargo Center, as the Boilermakers and the Peacocks meet at 7:09 p.m.