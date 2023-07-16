BLOOMINGTON – Indiana basketball has enjoyed seeing one of their own have some early professional success in the NBA Summer League, but Trayce Jackson-Davis’ production at the next level also shines a light on everything this year’s Hoosiers need to replace.

“It’s hard when you lose a guy like Trayce because he gave us so much on the offensive end and the defensive end late in games,” explains senior guard Trey Galloway.

“Our team was gonna be different coming in (to the new season),” adds sophomore forward Malik Reneau. “On the court, we’ve been doing pretty well, having great practices, working hard, having great scrimmages. We’ve been competing all throughout, and we’re gonna be ready to go when the season starts.”

Helping the Cream and Crimson get ready is 1993 National Player of the Year Calbert Cheaney, back with the program this year as Director of Player Development.

“I just want these guys to understand the team concept,” says Cheaney of his primary responsibility with the roster. “Your head and your heart determine how successful you’re gonna be, not only on the basketball court, but in life. That’s all I’m gonna tell them: Go out there, play your hearts out, do everything hard, and play together.”

Those may be the instructions for the roster as a whole, but some players acknowledge some added responsibility.

“Stepping up overall in every aspect,” says Galloway. “I’m a senior now and I’ve been here the longest with this coaching staff, and I know what it takes. My leadership, leading on the court, off the court, and expanding my game.”

“Being able to do everything on the court,” says Reneau, “and I think this year I’ll be able to do that, and show a lot more of my game.”

“I think we can win,” says Cheaney. “I got a chance to watch some of these guys play yesterday, and this team has a lot of potential, and they can be even better than last year’s team, but it’s up to them how good they want to be, and I look forward to helping them achieve that goal.”

The team is taking the first steps toward that goal now during summer practice in Bloomington, but three months still lie between us now and Hoosier Hysteria on October 20 at Assembly Hall.