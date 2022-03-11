No. 9 Indiana likely locked up an NCAA Tournament spot with Friday's big win

INDIANAPOLIS — Gainbridge Fieldhouse was the site of one of the biggest upsets in college basketball this season, as No. 9 Indiana defeated top-seeded Illinois in the Big Ten Quarterfinals.

The Hoosiers established their defensive dominance early in the game, and held on until the very end.

Head coach Mike Woodson, who has been preaching defensive excellence from his introductory press conference, saw his philosophy pay off as his team held the Illini to 35.7 percent shooting from floor and 36.4 percent from 3.

“Our defense, it was solid all the way through. It was just a grind to win this game,” said Woodson. “For me it’s been fun because it’s kind of been a rollercoaster ride watching these guys develop over this season so far, but the thing that I like about our team, man, we are competitive.”

Trayce Jackson-Davis led the Hoosiers with 21 points, but felt his biggest point of pride tonight was snapping a four game losing streak to the Illini to knock off the top-seed.

“It’s really big for me, honestly, and our program, because a lot of us, I know I haven’t, beat Illinois throughout my whole career,” said the junior forward. “Finally getting that one like Michigan, I think it’s just getting another thing off my chest.”

Woodson’s team has attributed their late season success to him, his constant support the reason why the Hoosiers could win two Big Ten tournament games for the first time since 2003.

“Coach Woodson got us to believe,” IU point guard Xavier Johnson said. “Everybody believes we can win.”

With two impressive conference tournament wins under their belt, the Hoosiers are all but officially heading to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2016. In the spirit of believing, they believe they can go further this weekend first.

“We didn’t pack for two days. We didn’t pack for three days. We packed to win the Big Ten,” said Jackson-Davis. “I’m glad we got this ‘W,’ solidified our spot, but at the same time we want to play two more games.”

Indiana will continue their Big Ten Tournament run as they face No. 5 Iowa in the semifinals on Saturday. Tip-off is at 1pm.