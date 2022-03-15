INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana’s moving on to the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Hoosiers beat Wyoming 66-58 in the First Four in Dayton on Tuesday night.

Trayce Jackson-Davis led the way with 29 points, while Jordan Geronimo added 15 off the bench.

“It’s a total team effort,” said head coach Mike Woodson. “You got to give Wyoming credit they played hard, our defense showed up and Trayce played well.”

The game was Indiana’s first in the NCAA Tournament since losing in the Sweet 16 in 2016.

The Hoosiers used a 13-4 at the end of the first half to take a five-point lead into the locker room.

They stretched the lead to 10 in the second half before holding on down the stretch.

No. 12 seed Indiana will now take on No. 5 Saint Mary’s in Portland on Thursday at 7:20 p.m.