Indiana cancels game vs. UNC-Asheville due to ‘COVID-19 protocols’

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WANE) — The Indiana Hoosiers men’s basketball game against UNC Asheville scheduled for Wednesday night in Bloomington has been canceled.

The program said midday Tuesday that “COVID-19 protocols within the UNC Asheville program” were to blame. The game will not be made up.

“As we continue to navigate the challenges of the pandemic, we are disappointed for both programs,” said IU Athletics Director Scott Dolson, “but we will always put the health and safety of our student-athletes, staff and fans as our top priority.”

Indiana is 10-2.

The Hoosiers next game is Jan. 2 at Penn State.