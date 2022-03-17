INDIANAPOLIS – Tired legs and a long night of travel caught up with Indiana on Thursday night.

Playing their fifth game in eight days, the No. 12 seed Hoosiers lost to No. 5 seed Saint Mary’s 82-53 in the first round of the NCAA Tournament in Portland.

The 29-point defeat is Indiana’s worst loss in its NCAA Tournament history.

Trayce Jackson-Davis led the Hoosiers with 12 points in what could be his last college game before departing for the NBA Draft. Xavier Johnson chipped in 11 points and 5 assists.

Logan Johnson scored 20 points and Tommy Kuhse added 19 as the Gaels move on to the second round.

Indiana played three games in last week’s Big Ten Tournament. The Hoosiers then beat Wyoming in the First Four in Dayton late Tuesday night. They didn’t leave Ohio until 4:00 a.m. after an issue with their charter plan and arrived at 6:00 a.m. local time in Oregon.

Indiana finished 21-14 in Mike Woodson’s first season as head coach, making its first trip to the NCAA Tournament since Tom Crean led the program to the Sweet 16 in 2016.