IU fires basketball coach Archie Miller after 4 seasons in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana University is in the market for a new head basketball coach.

The university fired Archie Miller, who came to IU from Dayton and coached four seasons in Bloomington.

Miller, who touted a tough, hard-nosed style of basketball, came to Indiana with high hopes in 2017. But IU finished .500 in Big Ten play just once under his tenure.

Miller recruited well in the state but couldn’t translate that into success on the court, with the Hoosiers’ inconsistency constantly frustrating fans.

Parting ways will Miller will cost the university, which reportedly owes the coach more than $10 million in a buyout.

IU failed to make the NCAA Tournament this season–and never played in the Big Dance with Miller at the helm. The Hoosiers lost their first and only game of the Big Ten Tournament to Rutgers to end the 2020-2021 season.

That was a far cry from Miller’s six season at Dayton, in which the Flyers won at least 20 games five times and made four consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances.

IU Vice President and Director of Athletics Scott Dolson released the following statement:

As the Director of Athletics, I wanted to wait until the conclusion of the season before evaluating the leadership of our men’s basketball program. In the days following the completion of our season in the Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament, I have spent a great deal of time evaluating our recruiting, student-athlete development, leadership development, and playing philosophy and strategy. That review, combined with the on-court results, ultimately led me to conclude that a change in leadership of our program is warranted at this time. I shared my assessment with Indiana University President Michael McRobbie, and he accepted my recommendation. I want to thank Archie Miller, his staff, and their families for their service and commitment to IU and for his unwavering commitment to our student-athletes, the men’s basketball program and Indiana University. We wish Archie and his family all the best in the next steps of their journey. Given the university’s very tight financial situation in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, private philanthropic funding has been obtained for all transition costs and obligations related to the change in leadership. We worked to secure the necessary private support following my recommendation to President McRobbie, ensuring that there would be no charges to the university budget. Indiana Basketball has a long, rich history of success that dates back generations. Our five national championships and 22 Big Ten titles make us one of the most accomplished programs in college basketball history. I have high expectations for our program, and we have not competed at a level within the conference or nationally that I believe we should. While I will not establish a formal search committee, I will consult within the University and with trusted experts in the state and around the country as I seek out and recruit a new coach. The work to find the next leader of Indiana Basketball will begin immediately, and I will seek a chief executive that I can partner with to reestablish the brand and national presence of Indiana Basketball.