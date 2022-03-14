DAYTON, Ohio – The madness starts in Dayton for Indiana.

The Hoosiers are back in the NCAA Tournament after missing the past four. Ending that six-year drought is a source of great pride for this year’s squad.

“It’s huge pride, honestly,” said junior forward Trayce Jackson-Davis. “You can feel a different type of energy in the air, especially after that Big Ten Tournament run that we had. When we’re playing good ball, the whole state gets behind us and I think it’s really cool. I know now coming here to Dayton we’re going to see a lot of red in the stands and I honestly, can’t wait to get back on the floor.”

A week ago, Indiana appeared on the outside looking in for an at-large berth, but two wins in the Big Ten Tournament and three close games in Indy have them battle-tested and ready for March.

“Those games definitely helped,” senior forward Race Thompson said. “We sit down and break down the film after every game. We see the things that beat us and we see the things that help us win games. At the end of the day, we end up beating ourselves most of the time. That’s something we watch on film and that coming into the NCAA Tournament we’ve learned and can’t let happen.”

The sky could be the limit for the Hoosiers. UCLA went from the First Four all the way to the Final Four back in Indy last year.

Indiana begins its journey against Wyoming on Tuesday at 9:10 p.m. at UD Arena.