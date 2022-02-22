INDIANAPOLIS — Matt Crenshaw’s inaugural season at his alma mater has been anything but ideal.

IUPUI only has three wins on the season, one in conference. Players got hurt throughout the season, leaving the Jaguars with six healthy athletes.

They call themselves the “Iron Six”, and they are still giving 100% to the team.

“It prepares us for life and adversity,” said senior B.J. Maxwell. “Things aren’t going to always go your way, so you gotta adjust and roll with the ball. We want to shock the world”

Crenshaw has been impressed by their spirit, despite their record, constantly wanting to improve and leave it all out on the floor.

“When we got down to six guys, we shifted our mentality from game-to-game to day-by-day,” said Crenshaw. “It’s easy in these situations to be like ‘why us, why me?’ but that’s not the case. You don’t see that with this group.”

An open call for players was posted on social media in early February, but the team was only looking for bodies to help in practices, not games.

“You want to put your men in the best situation possible, to win the game and that starts in practice. In January, we couldn’t really practice,” said Crenshaw.

Despite the Murphy’s Law this season has presented the Jaguars, Crenshaw is still so grateful to have his dream job. He hopes to bring IUPUI back to the same greatness he experienced from 2000-2004.

The Jaguars have two games left in the regular season, Milwaukee and Green Bay.