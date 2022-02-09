OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Ryan Nembhard made a layup with 32 seconds left, made 1 of 2 foul shots with eight seconds left and came up with a steal as time expired to preserve Creighton’s 54-52 win over Butler on Tuesday night.

Ryan Hawkins had 15 points and Alex O’Connell grabbed 10 rebounds for Creighton (14-8, 6-5 Big East Conference).

Jayden Taylor had 13 points for the Bulldogs (11-13, 4-9). Bo Hodges added 10 points and nine rebounds. Bryce Golden had nine rebounds.

Butler defeated Creighton 72-55 on Jan. 26.