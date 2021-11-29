Purdue achieves No. 2 ranking, highest since 1988

WEST LAFAYETTE, INDIANA – NOVEMBER 26: Trevion Williams #50 of the Purdue Boilermakers takes a shot around Dylan Brougham #14 of the Omaha Mavericks during the second half at Mackey Arena on November 26, 2021 in West Lafayette, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The Purdue men’s basketball team is living up to every preseason expectation and more, earning the No. 2 spot in the AP Top 25 standings.

The last time the Boilermakers were ranked second in the nation was late March 1988. Purdue also spent three weeks at No. 2 the previous season.

Matt Painter’s undefeated squad received nine first-place votes to jump one spot after defeating previously No. 5 Villanova in the Basketball Hall of Fame Tip-Off Tournament championship game.

Purdue welcomes Florida State on Tuesday night for the 23rd installment of the annual Big Ten/ACC Challenge. Tip off is at 7:30 p.m in Mackey Arena.