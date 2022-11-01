WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – The Purdue Boilermakers will honor “Biggie” this season.

Purdue announced the men’s basketball team will wear a patch in memory of Caleb Swanigan, the former Big Ten Player of the Year who died earlier this year at the age of 25.

Swanigan, who wore number 50 for the Boilermakers, passed away in June. He was a standout at Fort Wayne’s Homestead High School, leading the school to its first and only state title in 2015. The former Mr. Basketball spent two seasons at Purdue before entering the NBA Draft.

At Purdue, Swanigan was named 2017 Big Ten Player of the Year and was a first-team consensus All-American. He was also First-team All-Big Ten. The Portland Trail Blazers selected him with the 26th overall pick of the 2017 NBA Draft.

Swanigan’s pro career included stints in the G League, the NBA’s developmental circuit. The Blazers traded him to Sacramento in 2019, although he was traded back to Portland a year later. He appeared in 20 games with the Blazers before opting out of the NBA’s Bubble during the COVID-19 season.

The patch honoring Swanigan includes his nickname “Biggie” positioned over the number 50. Purdue Men’s Basketball tweeted out of a photo of the special patch Tuesday morning on its home and away jerseys.