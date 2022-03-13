INDIANAPOLIS – Purdue will make its seventh straight NCAA Tournament appearance.
The Boilermakers are the No. 3 seed in the East region and will play No. 14 Yale in Milwaukee on Friday.
This story will be updated throughout the evening.
by: Phil Nardiello - Senior Sports Producer
Posted:
Updated:
by: Phil Nardiello - Senior Sports Producer
Posted:
Updated:
INDIANAPOLIS – Purdue will make its seventh straight NCAA Tournament appearance.
The Boilermakers are the No. 3 seed in the East region and will play No. 14 Yale in Milwaukee on Friday.
This story will be updated throughout the evening.