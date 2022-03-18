INDIANAPOLIS – Everything the Purdue basketball team did last offseason appeared focused on one thing: avoiding what happened in last year’s NCAA Tournament.

The work paid off for the Boilermakers as they beat Yale 78-56 in the first round on Friday in Milwaukee.

One year after North Texas upset them in their opening game at Lucas Oil Stadium, the No. 3 seed Boilers are moving on to the second round with eyes on the Sweet 16.

Jaden Ivey led Purdue with 22 points, while big man Zach Edey added 16 points.

The Bulldogs led 16-15 seven minutes into the game before the Boilermakers used a 10-0 run to take control. Purdue built a 13-point halftime lead and blew the game wide open in the second.

The Boilermakers await the winner of the Texas/Virginia Tech game in Sunday’s second round.