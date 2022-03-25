INDIANAPOLIS – Purdue basketball will have to wait at least one more year for the program’s first trip to the Final Four since 1980.

Saint Peter’s continued its Cinderella NCAA Tournament run, pulling the 67-64 upset in the East region semifinals Friday night in Philadelphia.

The Peacocks become the first No. 15 seed to make the Elite Eight. The Boilers were looking for their second regional finals appearance in the last three NCAA tournaments and sixth in school history.

Saint Peter’s will take on the winner of the UCLA and North Carolina on Sunday afternoon.