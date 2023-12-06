INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Jalen Thomas scored 18 points as Butler beat Buffalo 72-59 on Tuesday night.

Thomas added 10 rebounds for the Bulldogs (7-2). Jahmyl Telfort scored 18 points and added nine rebounds, eight assists, and four steals. Pierre Brooks had 17 points and shot 7 for 14, including 3 for 8 from beyond the arc.

Sy Chatman finished with 16 points, eight rebounds, two steals and two blocks for the Bulls (1-8). Buffalo also got 10 points and six rebounds from Anquan Boldin Jr.. Shawn Fulcher also had eight points and two steals. The Bulls extended their losing streak to six straight.

The Bulldogs host California at Hinkle Fieldhouse on Saturday for a 12 p.m. tipoff.