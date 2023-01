Trayce Jackson-Davis scored 25 points while hauling in 20 rebounds and blocking six shots to help Indiana to a 61-57 win at Minnesota, Wednesday night.

The Hoosiers (14-6, 5-4 Big Ten) have now won four straight games after previously losing three in a row. The Gophers (7-12, 1-8 Big Ten) have lost four in a row and six of their last seven overall.

Next up, Indiana hosts Ohio State on Saturday night for an 8:00 p.m. tip off. The game will be broadcast on FOX59.