BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Xavier Johnson is back.

The NCAA approved a medical hardship waiver for IU’s senior point guard, giving him an additional year of eligibility.

Johnson broke his foot against Kansas on Dec. 17, an injury that required surgery. He started 11 games during the 2022-2023 campaign, averaging 9.9 points and 4.9 assists.

“We are very happy for Xavier and his family and can’t wait to have him be a key member of our program next season,” coach Mike Woodson said in a news release. “I know this year was challenging for him, but he brought a positive attitude every day and I believe he will bring a great deal to our team next season because of the adversity he has faced.”

Johnson brings experience, defensive intensity and playmaking ability to the Hoosiers’ backcourt. He transferred to Bloomington after spending three seasons in Pittsburgh. During the 2021-2022 season, Johnson averaged 12.1 points, 5.1 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 1.2 steals per game for the Hoosiers, making him an All-Big Ten honorable mention that year.

The upcoming season will mark Johnson’s sixth in the NCAA. Like other student-athletes, he had previously been granted an additional year of eligibility due to the impact the COVID-19 pandemic had on sports during the 2020-2021 season.

“God is good,” Johnson tweeted Wednesday afternoon. He followed up with another tweet that simply read “I’m back” accompanied by a short video clip.