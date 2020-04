Colts aim to “stay ahead of the curve” during isolation

KANSAS CITY, MO – OCTOBER 06: Head coach Frank Reich of the Indianapolis Colts watches a video replay in the first quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on October 6, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – You can add Frank Reich and the Colts’ coaching staff to the ever-growing list of folks becoming a bit edgy sitting at home.

“Nobody likes it,” says Reich. “You want to be with the players – that’s what makes coaching fun. that’s really what it’s all about.”

Still, the ultra-competitive world of professional sports takes no days off.

“How are we going to creatively gain a competitive edge,” Reich asks. “This is just another way for us to learn how to get better and for us to learn how to excel.”

The term “flatten the curve” has become everyday lexicon in today’s reality. The meaning behind the saying, of course, is keep the total number of COVID-19 cases low and don’t overwhelm our healthcare system. For the Colts however, the relevant term is “stay ahead of the curve”, or beat the average NFL team to a mastery level of digital technology so as to conduct everyday affairs better and more efficiently.

“That’s the thing about this technology,” continues Reich. “You’ve got to use it (and) you’ve got to be good at it. That’s what I’ve said to the staff: ‘Guys, hey you’ve got to become experts at this stuff. You need to learn every little nuance of it and find every creative way to help guys get better.'”

At the moment of writing this article, the date NFL players report to offseason workout programs has technically not changed. Teams with new coaches report April 6. The rest of the league reports April 20.

"We know that's not going to be in person," explains Reich, but if that's the go date where we can do it via Zoom or whatever other tools that we have to contact (players), then we need to be ready on that date."

And the longer this reality lasts, the teams that master those tools the quickest will be ahead of the curve when the old reality returns.