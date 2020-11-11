Colts at Titans: How we see it

Detail view of “Salute to Service” stickers on a Tennessee Titans helmet before an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Joe Howell)

INDIANAPOLIS – Areas of interest in the Indianapolis Colts’ Thursday night meeting with the Tennessee Titans in Nashville’s Nissan Stadium.

Kickoff: 8:20 p.m. Broadcast: FOX59.

Playoff implications

The approach hasn’t changed, and never will as long as Frank Reich is delivering the message.

“The deepest part of our DNA is that, ‘Get 1% better every day, 1-0, and let’s not fall into the trap (of looking ahead),’’’ he said. “We all know it’s a big game. We all know it’s a Thursday night game. We all know what’s on the schedule and what’s in front of us.

“But the great players and the great teams, when you just look at it over and over, when you listen to them . . . it’s how do we figure out how to get better today? That gives you the best chance to get the results that you want.’’

We totally understand. But there’s no discounting the challenge – or opportunity – Thursday, and the following two games, present. At Tennessee. Home with Green Bay. Home with the Titans.

Even with the NFL’s expanded playoff scenario – three wild-card berths instead of two, and even that could increase if the COVID-19 situation impacts the schedule – the surest way to reach the postseason is winning the division. That guarantees at least a No. 4 seed and first-round home game.

And that brings us to the first meeting with the Titans in the 18 days. Tennessee sits atop the AFC South at 6-2, one step ahead of the Colts. The Titans are looking for their first division title since ’08 while the Colts last ruled things when they won consecutive titles in 2013-14. At the very least, Indy needs a split in the series to keep its division hopes alive. Clearly a sweep is preferable.

Here’s where we remind everyone the Colts have dominated the series 34-16. They’ve won 19 of the last 23 meetings, including nine of the last 11 in Nashville.

If the Colts are unable to win the division, a wild-card berth seems iffy. They’re currently the AFC’s No. 9 seed and trail Baltimore (6-2), the Las Vegas Raiders (5-3), Miami Dolphins (5-3) and Cleveland Browns (5-3) in the wild-card picture. A point that can’t be stressed enough is the Colts already have lost to the Ravens and Browns, relinquishing the first tiebreaker.

So, win the AFC South. Or else.

Different challenge vs. the run

What’s the reward for the Colts’ stingy run defense neutralizing the Ravens’ No. 1-ranked run game? A Thursday night test against the NFL’s reigning rushing champion. The threat of Derrick Henry looms. And it’s a big one: he’s 6-3, 247 pounds. He brings speed and power.

“I always joke around with him,’’ All-Pro linebacker Darius Leonard said. “I tell him he’s a defensive end playing running back. He’s huge.’’

The 2016 second-round pick also arguably the NFL’s best running back. Henry became the first Titan to lead the league in rushing last season (1,540 yards) since Chris Johnson in ’09, and has piled up an NFL-best 3,442 yards since 2018. He’s averaging 4.7 yards for his career – a league-best among active backs – and has six rushing TDs that have covered at least 68 yards. That includes 99- and 94-yard TDs.

On Sunday, the Colts’ kept the Ravens’ multi-faceted run game in check. Lamar Jackson & Co. were limited to a season-low 110 yards.

Thursday is a different challenge. Henry ranks 2nd in the league in rushing (843 yards) and it’s basically been a one-back attack. He’s accounted for 71.3% of the Titans’ rush yards and 73.9% of their attempts. His 182 attempts lead the league.

And then there’s this. Since coordinator Matt Eberflus’ arrival in 2018, his run defense is the NFL’s 4th-stingiest (96.7 per game). It has allowed just one back to crack the 100-yard mark in 40 regular-season games: Henry, 149 yards on 29 carries in a week 12 win last season.

In his last six meetings with the Colts, Henry has averaged 16.3 carries, 96.7 yards and 5.9 per attempt.

“He has speed, he has a stiff arm and he has the size to run you over as well,’’ Leonard said. “In my mind, it’s 11 versus 1 against him. We always talk about hamstring tackles: get him to stop his feet and just gang tackle him. That’s what it’s going to take.

“To beat this team, you have to stop the run.’’

Don’t forget Tannehill

Stop the run, then deal with Ryan Tannehill. Since being acquired in a March 2019 trade with the Miami Dolphins, he’s emerged as one the NFL’s most successful QB1s. He’s 13-5 as a starter – 15-6 if you include helping take the franchise to the AFC title game in January – and since settling into the starter’s role in week 8, ranks second to Drew Brees (115.2) with a 114.7 passer rating with 4,579 yards, 41 TDs and just eight interceptions.

This season, Tannehill ranks 6th in passer rating (109.4) with 19 TDs and four interceptions. He makes the most out of a diverse set of receivers. Five different players have at least 22 catches and 200 yards. A.J. Brown (31 catches, 457 yards, six TDs) and Corey Davis (29, 369, three TDs) are a formidable tandem. Jonnu Smith adds 24 catches, 304 yards and six TDs, tied for most among tight ends.

Which Rivers shows up?

At the risk of placing too much on one player’s plate, there figures to be a ton on Philip Rivers’ plate in prime time. The Colts follow his lead.

In the five wins, Rivers has played well: 68.4% completion rate, nine touchdowns, one interception, 8.3 yards per attempt, a 107.7 passer rating. In the three losses, everything has dropped off: 67.2% completion rate, one TD, five interceptions, 6.8 yards per attempt, a 72.2 rating. Yes, there always are extenuating circumstances, but there’s no question Indy needs its QB1 to play at a relatively high level to succeed.

In the three losses, the Colts have suffered six of their nine giveaways and they’ve directly led to 31 point of the opposition’s 83 points.

Also, let’s reiterate it’s never a good idea to have Rivers limber up his 38-year old right arm and let ‘er fly too much. He’s 15-43 (.259) when he’s attempted at least 40 passes, including 1-2 this season. That win percentage ranks 55th all-time among qualifying QBs.

Will the Colts ever ease his load with a reliable run game? We’re at the season’s midpoint and it ranks 23rd in yards per game (102.4) and 31st in yards per attempt (3.7). The Titans should offer opportunities. They’re allowing 119.1 yards per game, 4.5 per attempt.

The return of T.Y. Hilton, who missed the Ravens game with a groin injury, should help. But while his presence forces defenses to pay attention to him, the Colts need their four-time Pro Bowl wideout to make a difference on the stat sheet. He ranks 100th in the league with 251 yards and tied for 106th with 22 catches. He’s working on a 20-game streak, including the playoffs, without a 100-yard game and his last TD was 2-yarder from Jacoby Brissett against Houston Oct. 20, 2019.

And the winner is

Titans 20, Colts 17. We’re standing by our previous assessment. We totally trust the Colts’ D, but we don’t trust the offense, especially against upper-echelon teams. Until Rivers & Co. prove they’re up to the task, this team won’t be good enough.

Prove us wrong.

