Colts, Castanzo agree to deal

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ – AUGUST 07: Tackle Anthony Castonzo #74 of the Indianapolis Colts looks on against the New York Jets during a preseason game at MetLife Stadium on August 7, 2014 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Alex Trautwig/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Indianapolis Colts and pending free agent Anthony Castonzo have agreed to terms on a contract extension, the team announced Sunday afternoon.

The Colts’ starting left tackle since he was taken in Round 1 of the 2011 NFL Draft, Castonzo had mulled retirement after the 2019 season, but General Manager Chris Ballard revealed at February’s NFL Combine that Castonzo intended to return for a 10th NFL season.

The pending deal is for two years and worth $33 million, according to NFL Network reporter Tom Pelissero.

