Colts, Castanzo agree to deal

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Indianapolis Colts and pending free agent Anthony Castonzo have agreed to terms on a contract extension, the team announced Sunday afternoon.
The Colts’ starting left tackle since he was taken in Round 1 of the 2011 NFL Draft, Castonzo had mulled retirement after the 2019 season, but General Manager Chris Ballard revealed at February’s NFL Combine that Castonzo intended to return for a 10th NFL season.
The pending deal is for two years and worth $33 million, according to NFL Network reporter Tom Pelissero.