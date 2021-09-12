Colts drop season opener to Seahawks 28-16

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – SEPTEMBER 12: Carson Wentz #2 of the Indianapolis Colts throws a pass during the second quarter against the Seattle Seahawks at Lucas Oil Stadium on September 12, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS – Despite pleas from owner Jim Irsay, it’s the same old story for the Colts.

A slow start. 0-1 after week one.

Seattle scored three touchdowns on four possessions in the first half and beat the Colts 28-16 in the season opener at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday.

It’s the Colts’ eighth straight loss on the NFL’s opening weekend. The last time they won their first game was in 2013 against the Raiders.

The Colts took an early 3-0 lead on a 21-yard Rodrigo Blankenship field goal after a 14-play, 72-yard opening drive that took an astounding 9:19 off of the game clock

The Seahawks responded with a Russell Wilson to Tyler Lockett 23-yard touchdown, then added to their lead with a Wilson to Gerald Everett nine-yard score.

Carson Wentz threw his first touchdown in a Colts’ uniform, connecting with Zach Pascal from 10-yards out to cut Seattle’s lead to 14-10.

But the game’s big blow came with under a minute to go in the first half when Wilson found Lockett again. This time for a 69-yard touchdown to put the Seahawks up 21-10 right before halftime.

Wilson threw his fourth TD pass in the fourth quarter, hitting DK Metcalf for a 15-yard score.

The Colts added a late Wentz to Pascal 11-yard touchdown.

Wentz finished 25 of 38 for 251 yards and 2 TDs, but was pressured heavily. He was sacked three times and hit several other.

The Colts try to even their record next week when they host the Rams at 1:00 p.m. on FOX59.