Colts fans donate to Buffalo Children’s Hospital before facing Bills Saturday

INDIANAPOLIS – Before the NFL playoffs kick off, Colts fans are donating to Oishei Children’s Hospital in Buffalo, New York.

The donations started rolling in Sunday with a tweet from Colts fan Jameson Hutchison in Evansville, Indiana.

As he watched to see if the Bills would beat the Dolphins Sunday to send Indianapolis to the post-season, he urged Colts fans to donate to Bills quarterback Josh Allen’s charity.

If Buffalo wins this game, Colts fans should donate to Josh Allen’s charity as a thank you. Keep this tradition going — Jameson Hutchison (@Jamesonrulez) January 3, 2021

Since that challenge, Colts fans have raised thousands for the Patricia Allen Fund, which supports the the hospital’s critical care team treating pediatric patients.

Thank you for the donations #ColtsNation! Your support of the Patricia Allen Fund will help our critical care team care for our area's most vulnerable patients, so on their behalf, thank you! The fund has now exceeded $1,050,000 😯 @Colts @BuffaloBills @JoshAllenQB #BillsMafia — Oishei Children's Hospital (@OCHBuffalo) January 4, 2021

“I don’t want to take too much credit. But, if I started something good I guess can say that,” Hutchison told FOX59’s JoJo Gentry. “I didn’t expect it. I just wanted to do my share. And I’m glad everyone else jumped on board.”

Patricia is Josh Allen’s grandmother. She passed away the day before Buffalo faced the Seattle Seahawks November 8. The Bills won 44-34.

“He’s a true leader. It comes across in all that he does,” said Oishei Children’s Hospital President Allegra Jaros to FOX59. “He’s very focused. Very approachable. You see it on the sidelines. You see it with his own teammates. It just resonates to all of us.”

The seventh seed Colts play the two-seed Bills Saturday at 1 p.m.