Colts’ fans return to training camp after year away

WESTFIELD, Ind. – The Colts are back at Grand Park… and so are their fans.

After holding preseason practices at team headquarters last season because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Colts returned to the sports complex in Westfield for the third time.

“Colts City” is also back at camp, but in a new location. The 85,000 square foot space is right next to the practice fields to make it easier to walk to from watching workouts.

The fan experience features a Play 60 turf field where kids can run the 40-yard dash and try to catch a punt. There’s also inflatables, the “Colts In Motion” interactive experience and a pro shop.

The team is also also partnering with the Hamilton County Health Department and Indiana University health to offer free COVID-19 vaccines.