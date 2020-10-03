Kickoff for Colts at Bears moved to 4:25 p.m.

JACKSONVILLE, FL – SEPTEMBER 29: An Indianapolis Colts helmet sits on the sidelines during a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Field on September 29, 2013 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

A trickle-down effect of one game has impacted another.

Kickoff for the Indianapolis Colts’ meeting with the Chicago Bears Sunday at Soldier Field has been moved from 1 o’clock to 4:25, according to the NFL.

That’s a result of New England’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium being moved to either Monday or Tuesday after both teams experienced positive COVID-19 tests. The Patriots’ positive tests included quarterback Cam Newton.

“In consultation with infectious disease experts, both clubs are working closely with the NFL and the NFLPA to evaluate multiple close contacts, perform additional testing and monitor developments,’’ the NFL said in a release regarding the Patriots-Chiefs situation. “All decisions will be made with the health and safety of players, teams and gameday personnel as our primary consideration.’’

After no COVID-19 issues during the first three weeks of the season, the NFL is being forced to adjust its schedule.

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ Sunday game at Tennessee has been postponed until Oct. 25 after the Titans experienced a COVID-19 outbreak. A total of eight Titan players and eight team personnel have experienced positive tests since the team’s game last Sunday at Minnesota.

You can follow Mike Chappell on Twitter at @mchappell51.

Listen to the Colts Blue Zone Podcast for weekly coverage and analysis of the Indianapolis Colts.