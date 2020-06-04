Colts GM Chris Ballard denounces social injustice

INDIANAPOLIS, IN – SEPTEMBER 29: Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard signs an autograph before the game against the Oakland Raiders at Lucas Oil Stadium on September 29, 2019 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Colts GM Chris Ballard looks down at his notes to make sure he gets this quote right.

“We hold these truths to be self-evident,” he reads from the Declaration of Independence, “that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.”

He then looks up to strongly add, “Well, that ain’t happening right now.”

Ballard gave a passionate rebuke of social injustice Thursday after listening and learning through recent team meetings.

“We have to end social injustice and racial inequalities,” Ballard continues. “We have to end the police violence against our black communities. Black lives matter. I don’t know why that’s so freaking hard for the white community to say. Black lives matter!”

Asked if his players were to kneel during the National Anthem in protest this season, Ballard responded.

“Whatever our team ends up doing, we’re gonna support, but we’re gonna do it together as a team.”

Watch a clip of what Ballard had to say below.