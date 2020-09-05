Colts going with rookie PK Rodrigo Blankenship

INDIANAPOLIS – One of the most scrutinized training camp competitions goes to the rookie.

The Indianapolis Colts are heading into their Sept. 13 season opener at Jacksonville with Rodrigo Blankenship as their placekicker. The undrafted kicker out of Georgia beat out incumbent Chase McLaughlin.

It marks the first time in the Colts’ Indy era they’ll have a rookie handling their opening-day kicking. Blankenship also will be just the sixth opening-day kicker for the Colts since 1984. He’s preceded by Adam Vinatieri, Mike Vanderjagt, Cary Blanchard, Dean Biasucci and Raul Allegre.

The battle between Blankenship and McLaughlin was necessary in the aftermath of Vinatieri’s injury-plagued and erratic 2019. It included him requiring knee surgery in December.

In the absence of preseason games, Frank Reich did whatever possible to simulate game-like situations during camp. That included two kicking competitions when the Colts practiced at Lucas Oil Stadium.

In those two sessions, McLaughlin was 12-of-15 and Blankenship 11-of-15.

“Two good kickers,’’ Reich said. “These are two NFL kickers right there. These guys both need to be playing in the league.’’

McLaughlin took over for Vinatieri when the team placed the NFL’s all-time scoring leader on the injured reserve list. He hit 5-of-6 field-goal attempts and all 11 PATs.

