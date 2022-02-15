INDIANAPOLIS – The Indianapolis Colts continue to fill Gus Bradley’s defensive staff.

Richard Smith, who’s been with Bradley with two other teams, has been hired as linebackers coach, according to a source with knowledge of the situation.

Smith’s addition follows that of Ron Milus, who was brought in as defensive backs coach last week. Both were with Las Vegas last season and the previous three years with the Los Angeles Chargers, when Bradley was each team’s coordinator.

Bradley was named defensive coordinator earlier this month, replacing Matt Eberlus who became head coach of the Chicago Bears.

Smith, 66, brings more than 30 years of NFL experience to the Colts’ defensive staff. He first worked with special teams, tight ends, linebackers and the offensive line with the Houston Oilers from 1988-92 and subsequently held positions with Denver, San Francisco, Detroit, Miami, the Houston Texans, Carolina, Atlanta, the Chargers and the Raiders.

The last two stops have been as an assistant on Bradley’s staff, each stint as linebackers coach.

Prior to being with the Chargers from 2017-2000, Smith was the Atlanta Falcons’ defensive coordinator in 2015-16. He also was coordinator in Miami (2005) and Houston (2006-08).

