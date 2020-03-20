Colts’ Joe Haeg signs with Tampa Bay

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – What might appear to be a ripple on the NFL’s free-agent landscape potentially is more significant locally.

No one should casually dismiss the departure of Joe Haeg.

The 2016 fifth-round draft pick of the Indianapolis Colts is signing a one-year, $2.3 million contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Friday. It could go as high as $3.3 million total with incentives.

It’ll hardly make a wave in Tampa or elsewhere because of the official relocation of Tom Brady from New England to Tampa.

But taking Haeg out of the Colts’ offensive line mix leaves a significant void even though he was on the field for just 74 of 1,077 offensive snaps in 2019.

In four seasons, Haeg brought invaluable versatility. He appeared in 55 games and spread 35 starts over four different positions. The only exception was center, and the team once had him working at that spot during training camp.

The Colts re-signed left tackle Anthony Castonzo to a two-year, $33 million extension, ensuring the ’19 starting unit would be back intact. But depth is an issue that must be addressed in free agency or the draft.

Along with Haeg, Le’Raven Clark and Josh Andrews were not re-signed.

The current depth chart includes: Javon Patterson, Chaz Green, Travis Vornkahl Jake Eldrenkamp, Cedrick Lang, Andrew Donnal and Brandon Hitner.

Donnal has appeared in 31 games with six starts, none 2016 when he started four games with the Rams. Green has appeared in 22 games with seven starts, the most recent one start with the Raiders in 2018. The other six starts were with Dallas in 2016-17.

The other backups have yet to play in a regular-season game.

You can follow Mike Chappell on Twitter at @mchappell51.

Be sure to catch the Colts Blue Zone Podcast.