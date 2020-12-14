Colts’ Jonathan Taylor enjoyed ‘fresh air’ in long run vs. Raiders

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – DECEMBER 13: Running back Jonathan Taylor #28 of the Indianapolis Colts runs against the Las Vegas Raiders in the second half of their game at Allegiant Stadium on December 13, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Getty Images)

By Mike Chappell

INDIANAPOLIS – He was playing indoors at Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium, but Jonathan Taylor thoroughly enjoyed gulping in some “fresh air.’’

He did so while galloping through the Raiders’ defense for the best game of his rookie season.

Taylor was an offensive catalyst in the Indianapolis Colts’ 44-27 win over the Raiders with 150 yards and two touchdowns. One was a routine 3-yarder in the fourth quarter, but the other was a 62-yard sprint through a gaping hole to his right.

It was the Colts’ longest play from scrimmage since Marlon Mack’s 63-yard TD run in last season’s opener against the Los Angeles Chargers.

“It did feel good,’’ Taylor said in a post-game Zoom conference call. “One of the things coming into this league was having the mindset – you hear it a lot – it’s tough, it’s hard to get yards in this league.

“So getting a bit of fresh air was definitely fulfilling.’’

Taylor found that fresh air an outside zone run on the Colts’ first possession of the second half. The Raiders had closed to within 20-17 on Daniel Carlson’s 25-yard field goal, and Indy faced a second-and-9 at its own 38.

He took a handoff from Philip Rivers, headed to his right, then cut inside a crisp double-block by guard Mark Glowinski and center Ryan Kelly on defensive end Arden Key. Tackle Braden Smith took end Maxx Crosby out of the play and wideout T.Y. Hilton was taking care of Trayvon Mullen.

Taylor’s speed did the rest. Three Raiders DBs – Mullen, Erik Harris and Johnathan Abram – were in a race that wouldn’t win.

“He’s fast. He blew past me,’’ Hilton said. “I’m trying to block the corner and he blew past me and the corner and the three other dudes. Just rare speed.’’

Left tackle Anthony Castonzo was taking care of his defender on the backside of the play. Once Taylor got to the second level of the Raiders’ defense and headed up field, Castonzo and a Raider headed in that direction as well.

“We started running down together and I said to him, ‘Hey, nobody’s catching him,’’’ Castonzo said with a laugh. “Jonathan’s got that speed and I’m like, ‘Hey, just to let you know, nobody’s catching him.’’’

And this from Rivers: “I think you just saw pure speed. I mean, that is a big man that can run fast. I kept thinking they’re going to get him, and they just couldn’t catch him.’’

Taylor’s 150 yards are the third-most by an NFL rookie this season and the most by a Colts’ rookie since Joseph Addai had 171 yards against Philadelphia in 2006.

Taylor also had two catches for 15 yards, pushing his day’s output to 165 yards and his season yards from scrimmage total to 1,045. He’s the fourth Colts’ rookie to eclipse 1,000 yards, joining Edgerrin James, Marshall Faulk and Addai.

Castonzo returns, twice

Castonzo was questionable heading into the game, but already had decided he would return to the starting lineup. He was limited in practice Thursday and Friday after missing last Sunday’s game at Houston with a sprained medial collateral ligament in his right knee.

His return to the lineup lasted five plays. When it “grabbed’’ on him during the Colts’ first possession of the game, he went to the locker room to have it further tested.

“Early it just grabbed on me a little bit and I lost some of the strength in it,’’ Catsonzo said. “Just came back to the locker room to make sure it was all right. Tested it out a little bit, felt good about it.

“Went back in the game and didn’t really have an issue with it.’’

Castonzo wouldn’t estimate the strength of his knee, but “not 100%,’’ he said. “Anytime you’re dealing with an injury, you’re not going to be 100%.’’

Initially, Chaz Green replaced Castonzo and finished the opening drive. When the Colts came out for their second possession, All-Pro left guard Quenton Nelson had moved to left tackle and Joey Hunt was at left guard.

Castonzo returned later in that drive, but kept Nelson on high alert since he wasn’t certain the knee would hold up.

“Quenton went in there and played some left tackle when I was out,’’ he said. “I told him, ‘it may grab on me again, so just be prepared.’ I was just fortunate that it didn’t.’’

Offensive highs

Rivers described the offense as “super efficient,’’ and he wasn’t exaggerating things.

The offense set season highs for total yards (456), rushing yards (212) and third-down conversions (8-of-11). It didn’t allow a sack for a third time this season and didn’t commit a turnover for the sixth time.

The 44 points were the most the team has scored since week 14 of 2014 (49 against Washington.

This and that

Safety Khari Willis’ 53-yard touchdown return of a Derek Carr pass was the defense’s fourth pick-6 of the season. That ties a franchise record for a season. The last time the Colts posted four pick-6s: 2015.

Linebacker Darius Leonard led the team with 11 tackles. Nickel corner Kenny Moore II had five tackles, one interception, a pass defensed and a forced fumble.

Injuries

Cornerback Xavier Rhodes was forced from the game in the third quarter with an injury to his left knee while Leonard exited in the fourth quarter with a back injury.

The severity of both injuries wasn’t immediately known.

