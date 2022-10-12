INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts couldn’t muster a touchdown against the Denver Broncos last week, but kicker Chase McLaughlin’s four field goals were enough to get the win.

The league noticed, naming the Colts kicker AFC Special Teams Player of the Week. It’s the first time in his career he’s earned the honor.

McLaughlin connected on all four field goal attempts against Denver, including three from 48 yards or more. He tied the game in regulation with a 31-yarder before nailing the eventual game-winning field goal from 48 yards out in overtime.

He’s the first kicker in team history to make three field goals of 48+ yards in a single game, according to the Colts. He connected on kicks of 52, 51, 31 and 48 yards in the 12-9 win over the Broncos.

McLaughlin is the first Colts player to earn AFC Special Teams Player of the Week honors since E.J. Speed in Week 10 of last season. The last Indianapolis kicker to earn the distinction was Rodrigo Blankenship–the kicker McLaughlin replaced earlier this year–in Week 11 of the 2020 season.

The Colts host the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m.