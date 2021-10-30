Colts make roster moves; activate 2021 draft pick Odeyingbo

Colts roster moves

Indianapolis – The Indianapolis Colts made some roster moves Saturday ahead of Sunday’s game against the Tennessee Titans.

The Colts activated linebacker Jordan Glasgow from the Injured Reserve list, activated defensive end Dayo Odeyingbo from the Non-Football Injury list, waived defensive tackle Khalil Davis and waived running back Jordan Wilkins.

Odeyingbo was selected by the Colts in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft. Glasgow has played 15 games with Indianapolis.

The Colts play Sunday at 1 p.m. on CBS4

