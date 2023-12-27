INDIANAPOLIS – It’s right there, just as it was not that long ago.

And so are the Raiders. It was late December 2021. Remember?

The Indianapolis Colts were 9-6 and needed only a victory at home against the Las Vegas Raiders, who had fired Jon Gruden in October, or in the regular-season finale at Jacksonville, which would take an NFL-worst 2-14 record and seven-game losing streak into the game, to reach the postseason for a third time in four seasons.

“We had those two chances to go to the playoffs and we screwed both of them up,’’ Center Ryan Kelly said Wednesday. “Everybody remembers that feeling all too well.’’

Roughly 20 players remain and bear the emotional scars from the crash-and-burn finish by the ’21 Colts: a listless 23-20 loss to the Raiders at Lucas Oil Stadium and that 26-11 embarrassment in Jacksonville that resulted in owner Jim Irsay going ballistic and deciding he had seen more than enough of Carson Wentz in his one season as his starting quarterback.

Now, the Colts find themselves in a not-too-dissimilar situation.

With two weeks remaining in what has been a season replete with adversity, they’re 8-7 and have a very real opportunity to secure their first playoff spot since 2020.

*Sunday, the Raiders are in town.

*In week 18, the Houston Texans visit Lucas Oil Stadium in what is shaping up as a play-in game, either for a wild-card spot or the AFC South title.

Indy is tied with Jacksonville and Houston atop the AFC South – the Jaguars will hold the necessary tiebreaker if a tie persists – and presently has one of the three wild-card spots. According to the New York Times playoff simulator, the Colts have a 54% shot of reaching the postseason. That moves to 73% with a win over Las Vegas but dips to 28% with a loss.

The playoff odds if the Colts are able to put last Sunday’s 29-10 stumble at Atlanta and close with wins over the Raiders and Texans: 98-99%.

It’s right there.

Again.

“Obviously, we control our own destiny, you know what I mean?’’ Shane Steichen said. “We have a great opportunity in front of us at home and we’ve got to go handle business. “That’s the bottom line. That’s it.’’

While the weekly preparation can’t and won’t vary, everyone inside the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center understands the urgency.

“They know what’s out there,’’ Steichen said of the players. “We all know what’s out there. But we’ve got to execute, right? It’s like, ‘Hey, what are you guys going to change? Anything going to change with what’s (on the) line?’ No. If we change what we’re doing now, then we haven’t been doing it right all year.’’

Missed tackles plagued the defense at Atlanta, which must move on without Julian Blackmon. The veteran safety was placed on injured reserve Tuesday with a shoulder injury suffered against the Falcons. Gone are his four interceptions and eight passes defended, both team highs, and 88 tackles, No. 3 on the team.

“Losing Julian is a big loss,’’ Steichen said. “He’s been playing at a high level. But we have full confidence in the guys that are going to step up and go make plays for us.’’

The next man up: Nick Cross.

Offensively, the Colts must regroup from their lack of production against the Falcons – 262 total yards, an unsightly 3.9 yards per play – and do so not knowing whether they’ll have Michael Pittman Jr. Their leading receiver missed the game after suffering a concussion relapse after traveling with the team Saturday and returning to the NFL’s concussion protocol.

“He’s still in the protocol but he’s progressing well,’’ Steichen said.

Regroup in a hurry and refocus on the task at hand.

It’s debatable whether anything can be gleaned from the massive face-plant to close 2021 to ensure another isn’t experienced this season.

On one hand, the situations are different.

The Colts took high expectations into ’21 after acquiring Wentz in a trade with Philadelphia. The outlook remained lofty as Jonathan Taylor authored arguably the greatest season by a running back in franchise history: a league-leading and franchise-record 1,811 yards and 20 total touchdowns.

That magnified the disappointment and repercussions of the loss-loss finish.

A buzz followed the Colts into this season, but it was a result of Chris Ballard using the No. 4 overall pick in the draft on Anthony Richardson. The rookie quarterback gave the franchise hope for the future, not necessarily the present.

Few expected the Colts to be in this position – again, win two and they’re almost assured a playoff spot – considering Taylor’s travails, Richardson’s season-ending shoulder injury after just five games and four starts, and other assorted suspensions and significant injuries.

“Thankfully we’ve earned the right to be in a position to earn a place in the postseason,’’ Taylor said. “But we’re guaranteed these next two weeks . . . we’re guaranteed this Sunday coming up on New Year’s Eve. We’ve got to make the most of that opportunity.’’

What did he learn from 2021?

“Nothing’s guaranteed,’’ he said. “You only have a limited amount of opportunities.’’

Kelly agreed.

“You put yourself in position to control your own destiny and that’s really hard to do at this point in the season,’’ he said. “To think you’re just going to go out there and roll through it is not the case. Everybody’s playing for something nowadays. We’ve put the hard work in. Now it’s, ‘How can we maximize that and go take what’s ours?’ That’s the hard part, though, going and doing it.’’

You can follow Mike Chappell on Twitter at @mchappell51.