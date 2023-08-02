INDIANAPOLIS — Two Indianapolis pro sports teams have been listed in a study that aimed to determine the worst ownership takeovers of the past century.

In a study published this week titled “The Worst Sporting Takeovers/Investments this Century,” both Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay and Indiana Pacers owner Herbert Simon made the top ten.

The study, conducted by The Sports Geek blog after Michael Jordan announced he would be selling his majority stake in the Charlotte Hornets, listed Irsay buying the Colts and Simon’s purchase of the Pacers as the 2nd and 6th-worst takeovers of the past 100 years, respectively.

The study

“With the recent news of Jordan selling his majority share in June, will new owners lead to a positive or negative effect on the team,” the blog questioned. “This got the team at The Sports Geek thinking… Statistically, what is the worst sporting takeover/investment of the last 100 years across the NFL, NBA, NHL and MLB?”

The study, which is based on a score from 1-100 with the highest score indicating the worst takeover, analyzed three key factors: on-field performance, titles/championships and team value.

Taking these factors into consideration, bloggers made an index of three weighted metrics that added up to a score of 100. For more information on the index, click here.

After calculating a number for every professional team in all four major US sports, Sports Geek determined that the 2018 purchase of the Carolina Panthers by David Tepper was the worst ownership takeover since 1923.

However, the Hoosier State’s NFL team wasn’t far behind.

Indianapolis Colts

“Coming in second on our list, we have the Indianapolis Colts of the NFL, with a score of 95.4 out of 100,” the blog wrote. “Last purchased over five decades ago in 1972 by Jim Irsay, things have not exactly been sunshine and roses for the Colts.”

Listed as factors leading to this ranking is a significant drop in the Colts’ winning percentage when compared to previous 3-season spans and a lack of Super Bowl appearances.

“It should be noted that the Colts have won one Super Bowl since Irsay took over, defeating Chicago in 2006,” the study says.

Unfortunately, the Colts were not the only Indy-based pro sports team to make the list.

Indiana Pacers

Despite increasing in value 10 times over since being purchased by Herbert Simon, growing from $10.5 mil. in 1983 to $1.8 bil. today, the Indiana Pacers were ranked sixth on Sports Geek’s list.

Because the team was not listed in the top 5, bloggers did not offer a written explanation for the Pacers’ ranking beyond a graphic.

However, it can be assumed that the team’s relative lack of playoff success and mediocre regular-season records could be key factors. Add that to the fact that the team has not had an NBA Finals appearance since 2000, and the high ranking for the Pacers begins to make sense.

The Pacers’ final tally, per the study results, was 92.5. This makes the Pacers the only other NBA franchise besides the Hornets to be listed in Sports Geeks’ top 10 worst takeovers this past century.

For a full list of the teams mentioned in the study and for more information on how the results were determined, click here.